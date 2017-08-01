HBO hacked: Games of Thrones spoilers leaked

It may be summer, but winter is here…not long after we saw Jon Snow meet Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, who was introduced with numerous titles, including Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons and Breaker of Chains, HBO confirmed it had been hacked. The hacker claimed to have leaked the script from next week’s episode of Game of Thrones, as well as full episodes of upcoming HBO shows.

The hacker, or hacker group, contacted media outlets with an email titled, “1.5 TB of HBO data just leaked!”

The email read:

Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.

HBO admitted it had been breached in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information. We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.

HBO didn’t say what content was stolen, but the hackers have Game of Thrones season 7, episodes 3-4, script and film; Ballers season 3, episodes 1, 2 and 3; Room 104 episodes 2 and 3; and more listed in the leak.

WinterLeak.com

On the site winter-leak, the hackers wrote:

In a complicate operation, we successfully penetrated in to the HBO Internal Network, Emails, technical platforms, and database and got precious and confidential stuff that blaze your eyes.

What is referenced as the Game of Thrones script is actually a confidential outline of season 7 episode 4. The hackers claim more is coming.

HBO CEO Richard Plepler sent an email to HBO employees on Monday. According to Entertainment Weekly, it read:

As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming. Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us. I can assure you that senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts, are working round the clock to protect our collective interests. The efforts across multiple departments have been nothing short of herculean. It is a textbook example of quintessential HBO teamwork. The problem before us is unfortunately all too familiar in the world we now find ourselves a part of. As has been the case with any challenge we have ever faced, I have absolutely no doubt that we will navigate our way through this successfully.

“Any organizations that gain revenue from the distribution of digital entertainment content should take notice,” said Plixer CEO Michael Patterson. “The data files involved are very large, and if the hack is exfiltrating them across the network, the movement of this data should be noticed. Systems like network traffic analysis can monitor for data theft, even when it leaves the organization in a low and slow fashion. The risks are high, and the investment in such technology is, in comparison, low.”