What's the ROI on attribute-based access control?

Technology is changing at a rapid rate, leaving business decision makers and security teams confused about which products they actually need. Still further, they want to know what the enterprise will gain from their investment.

As is the case with any other investment, a business wants to see some ROI, and security practitioners need to understand the benefits of each new product and how the product will help reduce risk.

While Gartner predicts that “by 2020, 70 percent of enterprises will use attribute-based access control (ABAC) to protect critical assets,” a lot of confusion still lingers around what exactly an organization can expect to get out of ABAC.

Gerry Gebel, vice president of business development at Axiomatics, understands that while ABAC is likely to become more widely used as a security tool, that can't happen if questions about ROI exist.

ABAC is a “next generation” authorization model that provides fine-grained dynamic, context-aware and risk-intelligent access control, Gebel said. "ABAC is an authorization service that uses attributes as building blocks in a structured language to define and enforce access control."

If added in with new digital transformation initiatives, ABACs can help enterprises deliver a more personal, convenient and trusted mobile experience to customers, employees and partners, while enabling secure access to applications and data in the cloud, Gebel added.

Enterprises need to be able to adapt more quickly to changing regulatory and security requirements.

"ABACs deliver a transparent policy approach, instead of managing controls that are hard-wired into business applications," Gebel said.

Of course, those are the intended attributes of the model. Future customers, though, question (as they should) the benefits to their enterprise.

4 misconceptions around attribute-based access control (ABAC)

Gebel shared four of the greatest misconceptions around ABAC and his truth to help readers understand differing opinions so that decision makers can find their truth, which is probably somewhere in the middle.