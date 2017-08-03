Why Legacy Security Is Out, a Unified Approach Is In

Businesses are increasingly moving mission-critical data, applications, and services to the cloud to take advantage of speed, efficiency, and cost savings. In doing so, they must ensure the move is built on consolidated, simplified, strong cloud security that enables high connectivity without concerns around data protection.

It’s important to partner with a vendor who has both experience and expertise in areas such as automation and advanced threat protection, and who can be your trusted advisor. This will help you deal with many of the most crucial cloud pain points including: the sheer volume and rate of change of threats; the complexity and cost of layered security; the risks associated with a decentralized business and infrastructure; and the shortage of security personnel.

The race to the cloud is accelerating. While overall IT spending is increasing this year by 2.4% over last year, spending on public cloud services will jump 25% to $128 billion this year, with public cloud services and infrastructure expenditures forecast to grow 21% per year through 2021.

That said, cloud security is also a growing concern, with the bigger attack surface attracting more threats. Here are some of the financial impacts, according to PwC’s 2016 Global Economic Crime Survey:

• Cyber crime is the second highest reported economic crime

• 36% of businesses have experienced cyber crime and 18% aren’t sure if they have been compromised

• 50 compromised businesses lost more than $5 million, and one-third of those lost more than $100 million

In response, cloud security budgets are also experiencing explosive growth—up to $3.5 billion by 2021, according to Forrester.

The increase is being driven in part by several oncoming trends, says Gartner:

• By 2020, 95% of cloud security failures will be the fault of the cloud services buyer, not the provider.

• By 2020, artificial intelligence/machine learning-based tools for IT resilience orchestration are expected to more than triple.

• By 2024, 50% of digital security responsibilities for an organization will be delivered by external or non-human resources.

IDC is even more bullish, predicting that by next year 70% of enterprise cybersecurity environments will use cognitive/AI technologies to assist humans in dealing with the vastly increasing scale and complexity of cyber threats.

“Legacy security methods don’t work against today’s highly organized gangs of cyber criminals,” says Amy James, Security Portfolio Marketing Lead, Juniper Networks. “Businesses need a unified yet flexible security solution with real-time detection, centralized visibility, and adaptive enforcement to ensure your people, data, and infrastructure are protected wherever they may be.”

For example, Juniper’s Software-Defined Secure Network (SDSN) solution leverages the entire network—physical and cloud—by combining detection, enforcement, and visibility with a comprehensive product portfolio that centralizes and automates defense. It uses the power of cloud processing fueled by machine learning to find and stop threats faster, featuring:

• Unified security, extending enforcement to every layer of the network

• An open, multivendor ecosystem that doesn’t require rip and replace

• Global visibility and control

• Adaptive, automated threat remediation

According to security experts, we now live in a continuous state of compromise: it isn’t a question of if you will be hit by cyber crime, but when. Ensuring that your increasingly cloud-driven business is protected 24x7, wherever your people, partners, and customers are, is critical. And that’s why teaming up with a trusted partner with both the experience and expertise can help protect your business regardless of the ever-changing threat climate.