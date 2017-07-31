10 emerging ICS and IIoT cybersecurity companies to watch

The cybersecurity market has spawned a cottage industry of new industrial control systems (ICS) and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) companies over the past few years.

These pure-plays focus primarily or exclusively on cyber-defending power grids, nuclear power plants, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, operational technology (OT) infrastructures, and industries covering chemicals, manufacturing, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, power, and utilities.

The Cybersecurity Business Report presents a short list of 10 hot and emerging OT security vendors and solution providers. They bring cutting-edge technologies, and they're gaining attention as the next-generation security companies focused on the industrial side of "Things."

10 IIoT and ICS cybersecurity companies

Applied Risk, Amsterdam

Bayshore Networks, New York

Claroty, Tel-Aviv, Israel

Dragos, Washington, D.C.

Indegy, Tel-Aviv, Israel

mPrest, Petach Tikva, Israel

NexDefense, Atlanta

Nozomi Networks, San Francisco

Veracity, Alisa Viejo, Calif.

Waterfall Security, Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel

This short list is by no means the only list. There are dozens of pure-play ICS and IIoT cybersecurity companies worthy of inclusion on a larger list coming later in 2017.

The pure-plays will face stiff competition from a field of large cyber and tech companies and defense contractors with ICS and IIoT security products and services, which includes Airbus, BAE Systems, Cisco, IBM, Intel, Siemens and Symantec.

Cybersecurity Ventures predicts global spending on cybersecurity will exceed $1 trillion cumulatively over the next five years from 2017 to 2021. ICS and IIoT security is expected to make up a larger proportional share of that spending by 2021.

