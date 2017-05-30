Feature

Why security leaders need to partner with their insurance companies

Garin Pace shares how security leaders can partner with their insurance companies to get better results

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

What comes to mind when you read or hear the phrase “cyber insurance?”

Most focus on the “liability” part of cyber insurance, the protection companies seek in the event of a security breach. Then they form opinions based on whether they view that coverage as a valuable tool to reduce risk or a copout instead of developing a security program.

Here’s the reality: cyber insurance is much, much broader than just liability coverage after a cyber incident. Security has an impact on everything, including insurance. And that’s a good thing.

In this continued Leading Security Change on Cyber Insurance series, we learn from an experienced insurance underwriter, Garin Pace.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like