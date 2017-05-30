Why security leaders need to partner with their insurance companies

What comes to mind when you read or hear the phrase “cyber insurance?”
Most focus on the “liability” part of cyber insurance, the protection companies seek in the event of a security breach. Then they form opinions based on whether they view that coverage as a valuable tool to reduce risk or a copout instead of developing a security program.
Here’s the reality: cyber insurance is much, much broader than just liability coverage after a cyber incident. Security has an impact on everything, including insurance. And that’s a good thing.
In this continued Leading Security Change on Cyber Insurance series, we learn from an experienced insurance underwriter, Garin Pace.
To continue reading this article register now
Learn More Existing Users Sign In