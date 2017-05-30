The end of the road

It has been a long fun road working as a contributor to CSO Online. Unfortunately tomorrow will be my last official day with this publication. I have had a great time writing here over the last 4 years. I count myself lucky to have had the chance to work with folks like Joan Goodchild, Steve Ragan and many others.

This has been a fantastic opportunity. I’ve learned many lessons along the way. I was given the chance to operate without a net. As a result I learned some things the hard way. I remember once, I took a tip from a friend and ran with it. Only to discover to my chagrin that the information wasn’t even remotely correct. That was a painful one but, a valuable lesson.

Another time I broke a story that hit over 100,000 readers in the first hour and it quickly rose from that point. I got nervous and it was quite a rush. Now, that euphoria has come to the end for me here at CSO. It has been a great time but, all great things must come to their end.

I still work for Akamai Technologies as my day job and you’ll be able to find me scribbling over at Forbes and Huffington Post. As well, I will continue podcasting on Liquidmatrix Security Digest.

One final point, I’m in the waning hours of a campaign to get on the ballot for the (ISC)2 Board of Directors election. At the time of this writing I’m about 100 votes shy of my goal and less than 48 hours until the cut off. If you are an (ISC)2 member I would love it if you email me your support as my going away present since... I already stole all of the Post-It notes.

Here is some more information,

That’s right, I am looking for your vote! I’m starting my new campaign for the (ISC)2 Board of Directors because I want to help build the (ISC)2 for the members! I would like to add new (old) blood to the board in a bid to my lessons learned to help grow the organization! It’s been a couple years since I last served on the board and I am keen to get back to work so that I can do a better job than I did before. ... EMAIL DAVE LEWIS YOUR SUPPORT!

Please email me: VOTEDAVE@LIQUIDMATRIX.ORG Make sure you email your: 1) Name

2) (ISC)2 member number (CISSP number, etc)

3) and the email must be sent from your email address that you have registered with (ISC)2. Thank you for your support!

Link: https://www.liquidmatrix.org/blog/2017/05/08/vote-dave-lewis-for-isc2-board-of-directors/

Thank you to CSO Online, Joan and Steve who gave me a shot. It has been great working with this team and I'm very sorry it has come to an end.

I look forward to the next adventure. The "Brick of Enlightenment" will return again someday.

Peace.