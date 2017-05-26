Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

23% off iRobot Roomba 650 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

roomba 650
Credit: Amazon

If you want a thorough, everyday clean, maybe you should consider using robots. The Roomba 650 Vacuuming Robot provides a thorough clean at the push of a button. The patented, 3-Stage Cleaning System easily picks up dust, pet hair and large debris like cereal and works on all floor types, adjusting itself and re-charging itself as needed to make sure the job is done correctly every time you need it -- preset Roomba to clean when it’s convenient for you. Roomba is just 3.6 inch tall, and is specifically designed to fit under most furniture, beds and kickboards. The 650 model is a #1 best seller on Amazon, where its typical list price of $374 is reduced right now to $286.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "23% off iRobot Roomba 650 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • iRobot Roomba 650 Vacuum Cleaning Robot

    $286.99 MSRP $374.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
Password entry
The 6 best password managers

Look to these Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, and web tools to make your passwords stronger and your...

iran map
IDG Contributor Network
Iran espionage capabilities have a powerful bite

Look at the threat posed by IRAN to the United States and elsewhere

sata usb
38% off Inateck USB 3.0 to IDE/SATA Hard Drive Adapter - Deal Alert

This USB 3.0 adapter from Inateck can interface with up to three drives simultaneously. It is...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
maze direction lost way out future
What security leaders need before applying intelligence to cyber

John Boling lines up for a Security Slapshot on how security leaders can successfully apply...

abstract image business handshake cityscape 100708907 large
Why can’t security have SLAs?

You always hear about the five-nines. The typical amount of time laid out in a service-level agreement...

car salesman auto dealer keys
Cybersecurity pros pushed into sales roles

It has gotten to the point that besides trying to secure the product, companies are asking their...

boy slingshot threat
‘Sometimes it is necessary to bend the rules a bit’

A recent survey asked employees why they didn’t follow the rules and much of the response sounded a bit...