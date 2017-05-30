Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
53% off Nulaxy Wireless In-Car FM Bluetooth Kit with Display and USB Charger - Deal Alert

Credit: Amazon

Nulaxy's car transmitter works with Bluetooth enabled devices like smartphones and tablets to wirelessly transmit audio through your car's speakers. Its display will show incoming call & music information, and also features a USB charging port. Listed as a #1 best seller on Amazon, it currently averages 4.5 stars out of 5 from over 5,400 people (read reviews). The typical list price on Nulaxy's KM18 transmitter is $36.99, but right now it's discounted 53% to just $17.49. See this deal now on Amazon.

  • Nulaxy Wireless In-Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter Radio Adapter Car Kit with 1.44 Inch Display and USB Car Charger

    $17.49 MSRP $36.99
