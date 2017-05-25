5 common ways businesses lose valuable data

A very common reason for data loss (especially among smaller companies) is to store data locally, experience a failure event, and not have a data backup. It’s 2017, and data storage is very inexpensive, both for physical drives and cloud storage. Especially when doing a risk/reward analysis where you compare the downside of losing data with the costs of storage. Businesses should instill strict backup procedures for their corporate data, including processes for individual employees and departments. Moving data to the cloud is an ideal choice, as it removes content and potentially confidential files from laptops, thumb drives, or other more exposed storage methods.
Companies should also make “backups of the backups” due to cheap storage. Smaller firms can move data to the cloud and also backup to external hard drives and store them at a different secure location.