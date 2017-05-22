Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

25% off Pac-Man Connect and Play With 12 Classic Games - Deal Alert

GameStar |

pacman
Credit: Amazon

Bandai's Pac-Man Connect and Play brings back your favorite classic video games right to your television. Connect the included cords directly into your television A/V jacks, and head back in time. Featuring 12 Classic games like: Pac-Man, Pac-Man Plus, Bosconian, Galaxian, Mappy, Super Pac-Man, Galaga, Dig Dug, New Rally X, Pac & Pal and Xevious. Not to mention, Pac-Man 256, which offers fans the chance to play the coveted level once made unavailable due to a bug in the program of the supposedly never-ending game. The list price of $19.99 has been reduced 25% down to $14.96 on Amazon, where it's currently listed as a #1 Best Seller. Get your Father's Day shopping done right now. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "25% off Pac-Man Connect and Play With 12 Classic Games - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Pac-Man Connect and Play - 12 Classic Games

    $14.96 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
cable modem
53% off Linksys Cable Modem for Comcast, Eliminate Rental Fees - Deal Alert

If you have broadband internet from Comcast or similar providers, you're probably paying a monthly fee...

img 20170515 140831 01
Paying the WannaCry ransom will probably get you nothing. Here's why.

Last Friday’s massive WannaCry ransomware attack means victims around the world are facing a tough...

3 keychain keys
Outsourcing security: Would you turn over the keys to a third party?

Years ago it would have been unthinkable to give up control to securing your most valuable assets. But...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
Hurricane Matthew
Suffolk County greets hurricane season with updated alerting system

Last September, as the East Coast prepared for Tropical Storm Hermine, the emergency broadcasting...

usbc hdmi
60% off AUKEY USB-C to HDMI Adapter, 4k 1080p Support - Deal Alert

This small reversible connector is designed to support a new wave of faster, more efficient power...

echo dot
Save 24% on Amazon's Echo Dot By Buying Certified Refurbished Right Now - Deal

You can pick up an Amazon Echo Dot for well below list price, if you're comfortable buying refurbished....

ps4 stand
47% off Pecham Vertical Stand for PS4 with Cooling Fan and Dual Controller

Keep your PS4/PS4 Slim console organized and functioning properly with this vertical stand from Pecham...