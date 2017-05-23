News

New CISO Chris McDaniels to help drive Mosaic451’s cybersecurity practice

The US Air Force veteran brings deep experience in cyber defense and emergency response.

Credit: Pixabay
Cybersecurity service provider and consultancy Mosaic451 has named Christopher C. McDaniels as its chief information security officer (CISO) An Air Force Cyber Operations veteran, McDaniels will work across all mission areas of the company to develop a proactive cybersecurity program for both Mosaic451 and its customers. He will also drive the development of standard operating procedures backed by a training program.

mcdaniels Mosaic451

Chris McDaniels, Mosaic451 CISO

McDaniels spent more than 14 years in the US Air Force defending enterprise networks. He is a distinguished graduate and instructor of the US Air Force's prestigious Weapons School's Cyber Warfare Operations Weapons Instructor Course, and he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science as well as a Master of Business Administration. He has extensive experience leading cybersecurity operations including directing the Intrusion Prevention and Response Flight for the US Air Force Computer Emergency Response Team. Before joining the Mosaic451 team, McDaniels served as the Chief of Adversary Cyber Integration and Chief of Training of the US Air Force Red Team, instructing and training US Air Force, Joint and Coalition warfighters by replicating current and emerging cyberspace threats.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Chris to the Mosaic451 team," said Mosaic451 Managing Director Mike Baker in a press release. "Mosaic451 is dedicated to providing superior security services by combining the best technology with the deep industry knowledge of our staff. Core to our operational philosophy is that technologies are only as effective as those deploying them. Having a leader of Chris's caliber greatly enhances our ability to provide the best cybersecurity services to our clients."

"When I decided to transition away from the US Air Force, I worried that I would struggle to become part of an organization that made a difference - and then I met the team at Mosaic451,” said McDaniels in a press release. “Mosaic451 protects some of the most critical networks in the world, using some of the most advanced technologies available, without forgetting that smart operators are key to any successful cybersecurity program. I'm honored to serve as the company's CISO."

