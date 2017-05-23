The most common errors identified in professional DNS audits

Negative caching errors

A negative cache is a cache entry that contains a negative response, resulting in failures or slow responses, even once the cause has been fixed. If a negative caching interval is too short, it can result in multiple queries for records that don’t exist, but if it is too long it can delay adding new records because the cache delays the discovery of the new record. The best practice is to set a reasonable caching interval, which may vary by use case, but is generally suggested as one hour. This is controlled via the Minimum TTL (Time To Live) field value in the SOA record. Another option, in the case of some records, is to configure records for most commonly requested undefined records.