Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Nest Thermostat Currently Discounted 6% - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

nest
Credit: Amazon

A thinner, sleeker design. A bigger, sharper display. The 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat is more beautiful than ever. With Farsight, it lights up when it sees you coming and shows you the time or temperature from across the room. And the Nest Thermostat is proven to save energy. Independent studies have proven that the Nest Learning Thermostat saved an average of 10-12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills. That means that in two years, it can pay for itself. Or maybe a bit less, since its currently discounted 6% off its typical list price. See the Nest Thermostat deal on Amazon now, while you can.

This story, "Nest Thermostat Currently Discounted 6% - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation, White, Works with Amazon Alexa

    $233.24 MSRP $249.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
img 20170512 095943
Microsoft patches Windows XP and Server 2003 due to WannaCrypt attacks

On Friday evening, Microsoft released patches for Windows XP, Server 2003, and Windows 8, after those...

screen shot 2017 05 13 at 11.28.04 am
Dealing with WannaCry on Monday morning, and the days ahead

It's Monday. Across the globe organizations are likely having the same conversation: What happened?...

nordvpn
Get 72% off NordVPN Virtual Private Network Service For a Limited Time - Deal

Safeguard yourself against snoops, and access blocked content with this no-log VPN service. NordVPN has...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
3 keychain keys
Outsourcing security: Would you turn over the keys to a third party?

Years ago it would have been unthinkable to give up control to securing your most valuable assets. But...

ryan benson
A day in the life of a threat researcher

After leaving Exabeam at the end of the workday, Ryan Benson’s mind doesn’t shut off when it comes to...

eagle vr
43% off Eagle Flight for PlayStation VR - Deal Alert

Soar past iconic landmarks, dive through narrow streets, and engage in heart-pounding aerial dog fights...

nordvpn
Get 72% off NordVPN Virtual Private Network Service For a Limited Time - Deal

Safeguard yourself against snoops, and access blocked content with this no-log VPN service. NordVPN has...