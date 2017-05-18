Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Save 20% on Amazon's New Generation of Fire Tablets - Deal Alert

The all-new Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 feature longer battery life, a thinner and lighter body, better Wi-Fi connectivity, and Alexa. It features a beautiful 7" IPS display with higher contrast and sharper text, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and up to 8 hours of battery life. 8 or 16 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for up to 256 GB of expandable storage. Amazon has also introduced two new Fire Kids Edition (Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 Kids Editions). To go along with the launch, customers who purchase any 3 new generation Fire Tablets save 20% by using the code FIRE3PACK at checkout. See the full lineup here.

This story, "Save 20% on Amazon's New Generation of Fire Tablets - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

