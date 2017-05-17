Infographic

GDPR requirements raise the global data protection stakes

New European Union data protection rules go into effect in 2018. Will you be ready?

CSO |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

Last April, the European Union (EU) adopted new regulation that provides a unified approach to protecting the data of individuals within its member countries and give them more control of their personal data. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) also places new rules on the export of personal data outside the EU. The new regulations will go into effect in May 2018, which means companies that do business within the EU need to start preparing for the GDPR.

The GDPR requirements are demanding and failure to meet them will result in heavy penalties. Data protection platform provider Digital Guardian has collected research from several sources to illustrate GDPR requirements and to help companies assess their readiness and its potential impact on business.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like