GDPR requirements raise the global data protection stakes

Last April, the European Union (EU) adopted new regulation that provides a unified approach to protecting the data of individuals within its member countries and give them more control of their personal data. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) also places new rules on the export of personal data outside the EU. The new regulations will go into effect in May 2018, which means companies that do business within the EU need to start preparing for the GDPR.

The GDPR requirements are demanding and failure to meet them will result in heavy penalties. Data protection platform provider Digital Guardian has collected research from several sources to illustrate GDPR requirements and to help companies assess their readiness and its potential impact on business.