Veristor hires Jackie Groark as director, security/CISO

Groark, an expert in threat detection and intelligence, will lead the company’s security practice.

Jackie Groark has joined Veristor Systems, Inc., an IT solutions provider specializing in virtual infrastructure and enterprise private, public and hybrid cloud services and solutions, as director, security/CISO. A thought leader in security operations, processes and strategies, Groark will lead Veristor’s security practice.

“Security is a core consideration for every IT enterprise,” said Ferrol Macon, vice president, architecture and product strategy, Veristor, in a press release. “It’s both an urgent need and a strategic initiative for our customers. Jackie has both real-world experience and a strategic view of security operations. Her leadership enables the Veristor Security Team to provide organizations the practical insights they need to effectively protect against and respond to cyber attacks and insider threats through systematic processes, people, and technology. We’re pleased to add her to our growing team of thought leaders and technical experts.”

Groark previously served in leadership roles for both infrastructure and application teams at Southern Company, most recently as IT security director, threat management and intelligence. She directed the development of a security operations center (SOC) at Southern Company that encompasses threat monitoring, incident response, content development and threat intelligence. Groark has experience writing incident response plans and working on industry-wide initiatives. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and an MBA from The University of Southern Mississippi.

“I was honored to have had a role in securing one of our nation’s most critical infrastructures,” said Groark in a press release. “Veristor is a unique and compelling organization with a strong view into what makes IT successful. I am excited to be able to contribute to our customer’s success in the area of security from my experience. I look forward to helping customers chart a successful course when it comes to securing their business.”

Michael Nadeau is a senior editor with CIO.com and CSO Online. He has been a publisher and editor of magazines, books, and knowledgebases that help companies get the most from their ERP systems.

