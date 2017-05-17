Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

28% off Dizaul 5000mAh Portable Solar Dual USB Power Bank - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

solar charger
Credit: Amazon

Great for hikes, trips to the beach, or any sunny place you find yourself, this waterproof and shockproof power bank will harness the sun to keep you fully juiced all day. Features a hook for easy attachment to your pack or bag, eco-friendly silicone rubber, and comes in several colors. The solar power bank averages 4 out of 5 stars from nearly 800 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $24.99 has been reduced 28% to $17.99. See the discounted solar charger on Amazon.

This story, "28% off Dizaul 5000mAh Portable Solar Dual USB Power Bank - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Dizaul 5000mAh Portable Solar Power Bank Waterproof/Shockproof/Dustproof

    $17.99 MSRP $24.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
img 20170512 095943
Microsoft patches Windows XP and Server 2003 due to WannaCrypt attacks

On Friday evening, Microsoft released patches for Windows XP, Server 2003, and Windows 8, after those...

screen shot 2017 05 13 at 11.28.04 am
Dealing with WannaCry on Monday morning, and the days ahead

It's Monday. Across the globe organizations are likely having the same conversation: What happened?...

nordvpn
Get 72% off NordVPN Virtual Private Network Service For a Limited Time - Deal

NordVPN has discounted their popular VPN software 72%. Use our link and see the discount applied when...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
3 keychain keys
Outsourcing security: Would you turn over the keys to a third party?

Years ago it would have been unthinkable to give up control to securing your most valuable assets. But...

tatu ylonen
Unmanaged, orphaned SSH keys remain a serious enterprise risks

car mount
36% off iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount Holder - Deal Alert

Averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 17,000 people on Amazon, this popular smartphone car mount locks...

crying whining baby after tantrum
WannaCry fallout -- the worst is yet to come, experts say

The massive scale of the recent WannaCry ransomware attack has exposed some significant weaknesses in...