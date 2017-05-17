Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
36% off iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount Holder - Deal Alert

car mount
Credit: Amazon

Averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 17,000 people on Amazon, this popular smartphone car mount locks and releases the device with just a push of a finger and features a telescopic adjustable arm. iOttie's mount opens to 3.2 inches in width, which makes it compatible with even "Plus" sized phones. The list price of $19.95 has been discounted right now 36% to just $12.75. See this deal on AmazonSee this deal on Amazon.

This story, "36% off iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount Holder - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount Holder for iPhone 7s 6s Plus 6s 5s 5c Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge S7 S6 Note 5

    $12.75 MSRP $19.95
