BJC names Matthew Modica as its first chief information security officer

BJC, a non-profit healthcare integrated delivery organization, has hired Matthew Modica for the newly created role of chief information security officer (CISO). In this role, Modica will oversee BJC’s enterprise-wide information security management program. He will be responsible for the strategic direction, planning and implementation of enterprise IT systems, business operations and facility defenses against security breaches and vulnerability issues. BJC’s 32-person IS security team will report to Modica.

Modica, a 19-year veteran as a strategic and collaborative information security leader, joins BJC on June 12. He currently serves as vice president of global client security in charge of managing security-related activity at EQUIFAX in St. Louis. Earlier, he held information services leadership roles at Express Scripts Inc. and Edward Jones Investments.

Modica holds a bachelor of science degree in industrial technology from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo. He is a certified information security manager (CISM) and holds a project management professional (PMP) certification. He serves on the St. Louis CISO board, CyberSecurity advisory committee for Southeast Missouri State University, and the SecureWorld St. Louis steering committee.