News

BJC names Matthew Modica as its first chief information security officer

Modica will be responsible for all levels of security, from operations to IT to facilities.

hp elite x3 mobile scanning solution
Credit: HP
More like this

BJC, a non-profit healthcare integrated delivery organization, has hired Matthew Modica for the newly created role of chief information security officer (CISO). In this role, Modica will oversee BJC’s enterprise-wide information security management program. He will be responsible for the strategic direction, planning and implementation of enterprise IT systems, business operations and facility defenses against security breaches and vulnerability issues. BJC’s 32-person IS security team will report to Modica.

Modica, a 19-year veteran as a strategic and collaborative information security leader, joins BJC on June 12. He currently serves as vice president of global client security in charge of managing security-related activity at EQUIFAX in St. Louis. Earlier, he held information services leadership roles at Express Scripts Inc. and Edward Jones Investments.

Modica holds a bachelor of science degree in industrial technology from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo. He is a certified information security manager (CISM) and holds a project management professional (PMP) certification. He serves on the St. Louis CISO board, CyberSecurity advisory committee for Southeast Missouri State University, and the SecureWorld St. Louis steering committee.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Michael Nadeau is a senior editor with CIO.com and CSO Online. He has been a publisher and editor of magazines, books, and knowledgebases that help companies get the most from their ERP systems.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
password security
Vendors approve of NIST password draft

The draft guidelines revise password security recommendations and altering many of the standards and...

img 20170512 173142 01
A 'kill switch' is slowing the spread of WannaCry ransomware

Friday’s unprecedented ransomware attack may have stopped spreading to new machines -- at least briefly...

02 iot
New IoT malware targets 100,000 IP cameras via known flaw

Over 100,000 internet-connected cameras may be falling prey to a new IoT malware that’s spreading...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
screen shot 2017 05 13 at 11.28.04 am
Dealing with WannaCry on Monday morning, and the days ahead

It's Monday. Across the globe organizations are likely having the same conversation: What happened?...

security code big data cyberespionage byte
WannaCry attacks are only the beginning

As the WannaCry ransomware attack evolves, more cybercriminals are likely to attempt to profit from the...

anker charger
57% off Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 2-in-1 Portable Charger and Wall Charger -

Charge your device and PowerCore Fusion's internal battery via a wall outlet, then take it with you for...

crisis management meeting
8 ways to manage an internet or security crisis

IT, communications and security experts share tips on what to do when your business is hit with an...