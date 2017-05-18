Why security leaders need to support small business cyber insurance efforts

Business today increasingly relies on partners.

The increase in third party risk programs suggests security leaders take this seriously. The reality is our partners, often small and medium businesses, face growing challenges, too. Understanding the situation and current limitations is a key step in making sure everyone is properly covered.

Cyber insurance plays a key role here. The second of six perspectives in the Leading Security Change on Cyber Insurance explores the small business aspects.

I learned a lot during my conversations with Carter Schoenberg, CISSP, (LInkedIn, @carter1679) President & CEO of HEMISPHERE Cyber Risk Management, LLC. Carter is an industry veteran of 16 years who has served commercial and government clients with industry leading predictive analysis used by law enforcement, intelligence community, legal experts, and the insurance sector to address cyber risk.