Stopping ransomware starts with the security pros

Virtualization-based security software vendor Bromium surveyed security professionals about their behavior toward ransomware. The results were surprising. For example, 10 percent of them admitted to paying a ransom or hiding a breach. More alarming, 35 percent admitted to ignoring their own security protocols.

After last week’s WannaCry event, these numbers may start to go down as pressure mounts to prevent future attacks. However, Bromium’s data underscores an important point: The security professionals at the front line of defenses against ransomware and other threats need to set a strong example for following proper protocols.