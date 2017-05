“Acts of God”

Almost all contracts from providers classify the type of DDoS attack that hit Dyn as an “act of God” beyond their control and therefore outside the scope of the contract. Some hosting providers offer custom bespoke as-a-service contracts from insurance carriers that reassign insurance proceeds from a reinsurer in the event of acts of God. Commercial providers like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure don’t, as standard practice, offer reinsurance for acts of God. Such terms, if they exist, are probably limited, and where they exist, may come at a higher price to cover the profit margins of the risks being taken by the reinsurer.