OPAQ Networks gains John Terrill as CISO after acquisition

OPAQ Networks, a cloud-based security services provider, has named John Terrill as its new chief information security officer (CISO). Terrill had been CEO of Drawbridge Networks, a provider of micro-segmentation solutions that OPAQ Networks recently acquired.

Terrill will lead OPAQ’s security strategy and cyber defense program to ensure that its customers remain protected. “We’ve been working with several organizations that had real concerns around insider threats and supply chain risks,” said Terrill in a press release. With his co-founder Tom Cross at Drawbridge Networks, Terrill developed an approach to micro-segmentation that reduced the attack surface and provided greater visibility to attacks. Cross will also remain at OPAQ as chief technology officer.

Prior to founding Drawbridge, Terrill was the global head of application security at investment management firm BlackRock. He also served as a senior member of the information security group at NASDAQ OMX where he managed their infrastructure and application security programs. Terrill began his career at Internet Security Systems where he was a member of the X-Force R&D team. He later joined the SPI Labs R&D team at SPI Dynamics. Terrill is an adjunct professor of computer science at NYU Tandon School of Engineering.