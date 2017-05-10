News

OPAQ Networks gains John Terrill as CISO after acquisition

Drawbridge Networks CEO Terrill stays on with OPAQ as its chief information security officer after it acquired his company.

cloud security
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

OPAQ Networks, a cloud-based security services provider, has named John Terrill as its new chief information security officer (CISO). Terrill had been CEO of Drawbridge Networks, a provider of micro-segmentation solutions that OPAQ Networks recently acquired.

john terrill OPAQ Networks

John Terrill, OPAQ Networks CISO

Terrill will lead OPAQ’s security strategy and cyber defense program to ensure that its customers remain protected. “We’ve been working with several organizations that had real concerns around insider threats and supply chain risks,” said Terrill in a press release. With his co-founder Tom Cross at Drawbridge Networks, Terrill developed an approach to micro-segmentation that reduced the attack surface and provided greater visibility to attacks. Cross will also remain at OPAQ as chief technology officer.

Prior to founding Drawbridge, Terrill was the global head of application security at investment management firm BlackRock. He also served as a senior member of the information security group at NASDAQ OMX where he managed their infrastructure and application security programs. Terrill began his career at Internet Security Systems where he was a member of the X-Force R&D team. He later joined the SPI Labs R&D team at SPI Dynamics. Terrill is an adjunct professor of computer science at NYU Tandon School of Engineering.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Michael Nadeau is a senior editor with CIO.com and CSO Online. He has been a publisher and editor of magazines, books, and knowledgebases that help companies get the most from their ERP systems.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
password security
Vendors approve of NIST password draft

The draft guidelines revise password security recommendations and altering many of the standards and...

firewall hole
Third parties leave your network open to attacks

With the Target example as the high-water mark, enterprises need to worry about the lack of security on...

prey game
Released Today Amazon Prime Members get 20% off Prey for Xbox One, PS4 and PC

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 20% off of Prey. In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
0 iot intro smart appliances
Six things you need to know about IoT security

It’s in every company’s best interest to “do” IoT correctly, which will mean ratcheting up security...

logitech g602 gaming mouse
50% off Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse with 250 Hour Battery Life - Deal

With up to 250 hours of battery life, G602 redefines the laws of wireless gaming. From the pinpoint...

blue hand halt
Microsoft finally bans SHA-1 certificates in Internet Explorer and Edge

The Tuesday updates for Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge forces those browsers to flag SSL/TLS...

170509 securitykeys 1
How to protect your Google and Facebook accounts with a security key

Security keys offer a more secure alternative to code-based two-factor authentication.