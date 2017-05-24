Should you study security in college?

There is a philosophical divide between academics and those in the workforce as to the value of taking security classes in college.

As the pace and scale of information security breaches accelerate and the threat landscape becomes ever more sophisticated, cybersecurity leaders must better prepare their organizations and security personnel to withstand the unknown. Today’s leaders must strengthen corporate capacity to mount comprehensive responses to high-impact security events by incorporating economic, human, legal, organizational, technological and socio-political factors into their plans.

While you hear a lot about the skills gap in technology. And nowhere is that gap wider, many say, than security. Some companies are taking matters into their own hands. For example, Facebook is trying to teach middle schoolers how to hack so it might raise a generation savvy in security.

To gain the security skills most needed at many companies, students and graduates will have to take a counterintuitive approach to their education and career, said Shawn Burke, Global CSO, Sungard AS. To counter that argument, Alan Usas, director of Brown University's Executive Master in Cybersecurity program, believes these skills and knowledge can be best learned on a college campus.