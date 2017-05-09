Melody Hildebrandt named global CISO at media giant 21st Century Fox

On June 1, Melody Hildebrandt will become the global chief information security officer (CISO) at 21st Century Fox (21CF). She will be responsible for the protection and risk management for enterprise communications, technologies and assets for the 21CF portfolio, which includes FOX, Fox News Channel, Fox Sports, National Geographic Channels, and STAR India.

“Melody is an accomplished executive who is a proven leader in the cyber security industry. Her expertise, when combined with our existing capabilities, will add significantly to such an important area for our business,” said Paul Cheesbrough, chief technology officer at 21 CF, in a press release.

Hildebrandt was previously executive vice president at Palantir Technologies. Since 2010, she led the commercial business with expertise in the challenges of cybersecurity, financial crime, employee oversight and litigation faced by global multinationals. She is also a speaker on risk issues at international events including the White House Cybersecurity Summit, Aspen Ideas Festival, International Monetary Conference, Web Summit, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Annual Meeting, and the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Prior to Palantir, Hildebrandt consulted to U.S. and international governments with Booz Allen Hamilton, where she designed military and strategy wargames. She is the founder of Transcapitalist, a blog about the intersection of technology and free market mechanisms.