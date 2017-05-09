News

Melody Hildebrandt named global CISO at media giant 21st Century Fox

Hildebrandt is a noted expert on cybersecurity, risk and financial crime and their impact on multinational corporations.

21st fox logo
Credit: 21st Century Fox
More like this

On June 1, Melody Hildebrandt will become the global chief information security officer (CISO) at 21st Century Fox (21CF). She will be responsible for the protection and risk management for enterprise communications, technologies and assets for the 21CF portfolio, which includes FOX, Fox News Channel, Fox Sports, National Geographic Channels, and STAR India. 

“Melody is an accomplished executive who is a proven leader in the cyber security industry.  Her expertise, when combined with our existing capabilities, will add significantly to such an important area for our business,” said Paul Cheesbrough, chief technology officer at 21 CF, in a press release.

hildebrandt melody 21st Century Fox

Melody Hildebrandt, global CISO, 21st Century Fox

Hildebrandt was previously executive vice president at Palantir Technologies. Since 2010, she led the commercial business with expertise in the challenges of cybersecurity, financial crime, employee oversight and litigation faced by global multinationals. She is also a speaker on risk issues at international events including the White House Cybersecurity Summit, Aspen Ideas Festival, International Monetary Conference, Web Summit, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Annual Meeting, and the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Prior to Palantir, Hildebrandt consulted to U.S. and international governments with Booz Allen Hamilton, where she designed military and strategy wargames. She is the founder of Transcapitalist, a blog about the intersection of technology and free market mechanisms.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Michael Nadeau is a senior editor with CIO.com and CSO Online. He has been a publisher and editor of magazines, books, and knowledgebases that help companies get the most from their ERP systems.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
certificate
Making sense of cybersecurity qualifications

Organizations push for equitable and transparent credentials. Several credentialing initiatives are in...

prey game
Released Today Amazon Prime Members get 20% off Prey for Xbox One, PS4 and PC

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 20% off of Prey. In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space...

81roxlcs2ll. sl1500
41% off Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump - Deal Alert

The Wine Saver is a vacuum pump that extracts the air from an opened wine bottle and re-seals it using...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
future jobs 1
Security among the hot jobs of the future

It is clear that new technologies like robotics, self-driving cars, 3D printing, drones, artificial...

amazon echo show
Get $100 Back If You Order Two Newly Announced Amazon Echo Show Devices Right

The Echo Show is now available for pre-order in black or white and starts shipping on Wednesday, June...

microsoft stock campus building
Microsoft fixes remote hacking flaw in Windows Malware Protection Engine

Microsoft released an update for the malware scanning engine bundled with most of its Windows security...

dirty numbers playground
Cybersecurity market research: Top 15 statistics for 2017

cybersecuity market statistics