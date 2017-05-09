Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

40% off Lexar microSD To Lightning Reader - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

lexar microsd
Credit: Amazon

Lexar's microSD-to-Lightning reader makes it easy to move all your favorite content to & from your iOS device on the go. So whether you’re offloading stunning action photos from that sporting event, or dramatic video from your drone, or if you just want a simple solution to back up or move around your files while mobile -- it’s got you covered. With its small footprint, you can put it in your pocket and go. And the Lightning connector fits with most iOS cases, providing simple plug-and-play functionality. An optional app from the app store allows you to back up files when connected to your device for greater peace of mind. Lexar's microSD to Lightning reader averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, where its typical list price of $24.99 has been reduced a generous 40%, for now, to just $14.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "40% off Lexar microSD To Lightning Reader - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Lexar microSD To Lightning Reader - LRWMLBNL

    $14.99 MSRP $24.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
certificate
Making sense of cybersecurity qualifications

Organizations push for equitable and transparent credentials. Several credentialing initiatives are in...

prey game
Released Today Amazon Prime Members get 20% off Prey for Xbox One, PS4 and PC

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 20% off of Prey. In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space...

81roxlcs2ll. sl1500
41% off Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump - Deal Alert

The Wine Saver is a vacuum pump that extracts the air from an opened wine bottle and re-seals it using...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
future jobs 1
Security among the hot jobs of the future

It is clear that new technologies like robotics, self-driving cars, 3D printing, drones, artificial...

Security leaders can unite the business around identity

Kevin Cunningham shares insights on why identity is a smart way to bring your business colleagues...

password security
Vendors approve of NIST password draft

The draft guidelines revise password security recommendations and altering many of the standards and...

security architect
What it takes to be a security architect

While the path to security architect varies, anyone considering the role should have a passion for IT...