Cybersecurity market research: Top 15 statistics for 2017

Cybersecurity is one of the largest and fastest growing sectors in the technology industry.

To help CSO readers get their arms around this market, Cybersecurity Ventures has provided its top 15 statistics for 2017. (Disclaimer: Steve Morgan is founder and Editor-In-Chief at Cybersecurity Ventures)

SPENDING

1. Global cybersecurity spending is predicted to exceed $1 trillion cumulatively over the next five years, from 2017 to 2021. In 2004, the global cybersecurity market was worth $3.5 billion — and in 2017 it will reach $120 billion. The cybersecurity market grew by roughly 35X over 13 years.