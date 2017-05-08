Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

81% off Centon 4 GB DataStick Pro USB 2.0 Flash Drive - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

usb 4gb
Credit: Amazon

This 4GB USB drive from Centon is just a little over $3 right now -- so cheap that Amazon won't ship it on its own. But if your cart totals $25 or more, toss in some of these sticks right now for dirt cheap. The flash drive is built with a sturdy aluminum housing, works on both PC and Mac, and is a cheap & simple way to move files around. It's listed on Amazon as an add-on item, meaning its cost prohibitive to ship on its own, but if your cart totals $25 or more, take advantage of this deal and get yourself 4GB of portable storage for a whopping 81% off its typical list price. The sticks right now are listed for just $3.33. See this deal on Amazon

This story, "81% off Centon 4 GB DataStick Pro USB 2.0 Flash Drive - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Centon 4 GB DataStick Pro USB 2.0 Flash Drive DSP4GB-007

    $3.33 MSRP $17.19
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
certificate
Making sense of cybersecurity qualifications

Organizations push for equitable and transparent credentials. Several credentialing initiatives are in...

58% off Anker Portable Charger PowerCore - Deal Alert

This charger weighs as little as a can of soup, yet charges the iPhone 6s seven times, the Galaxy S6...

prey game
Released Today Amazon Prime Members get 20% off Prey for Xbox One, PS4 and PC

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 20% off of Prey. In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
mobile forensics
Computer forensics follows the bread crumbs left by perpetrators

As investigators, these security pros let the clues lead them. See in a few examples how commercial...

yeti rambler20
25% off YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid -

The Rambler 20 oz. bottle is next-level, and the perfect addition to your rough commutes, day hikes, or...

future jobs 1
Security among the hot jobs of the future

It is clear that new technologies like robotics, self-driving cars, 3D printing, drones, artificial...

email cloud
Email, email, in the cloud

The transition from on-premises to cloud-based email is an opportunity to tighten security controls.