This 4GB USB drive from Centon is just a little over $3 right now -- so cheap that Amazon won't ship it on its own. But if your cart totals $25 or more, toss in some of these sticks right now for dirt cheap. The flash drive is built with a sturdy aluminum housing, works on both PC and Mac, and is a cheap & simple way to move files around. It's listed on Amazon as an add-on item, meaning its cost prohibitive to ship on its own, but if your cart totals $25 or more, take advantage of this deal and get yourself 4GB of portable storage for a whopping 81% off its typical list price. The sticks right now are listed for just $3.33. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "81% off Centon 4 GB DataStick Pro USB 2.0 Flash Drive - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.