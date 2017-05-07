Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Echo Discounted 17% With This Rare Deal From Amazon - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

amazon echo
Credit: Amazon

You can pick up Amazon Echo for $30 below list price right now with this rare deal from Amazon. Amazon Echo is a hands-free speaker you control with your voice. Echo connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more—instantly. All you have to do is ask. Echo has seven microphones and beam forming technology so it can hear you from across the room—even while music is playing. Echo is also an expertly tuned speaker that can fill any room with 360° immersive sound. When you want to use Echo, just say the wake word “Alexa” and Echo responds instantly. If you have more than one Echo or Echo Dot, Alexa responds intelligently from the Echo you're closest to with ESP (Echo Spatial Perception). Echo's typical list price is $179.99, but it's been reduced $30, at least for now, to $149.99.  See the Amazon Echo on Amazon.

This story, "Echo Discounted 17% With This Rare Deal From Amazon - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Certified Refurbished Amazon Echo

    $134.99 MSRP $164.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
certificate
Making sense of cybersecurity qualifications

Organizations push for equitable and transparent credentials. Several credentialing initiatives are in...

netflix
No, Netflix is not a victim of Ransomware

A security firm has claimed the recent issues facing Netflix and their series "Orange is the New Black"...

58% off Anker Portable Charger PowerCore - Deal Alert

This charger weighs as little as a can of soup, yet charges the iPhone 6s seven times, the Galaxy S6...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
1 tracking hunting dogs horse
Pitfalls of identity access management

Whether dealing with a third parties access or tracking an insider through your network, action needs...

71gav7k jsl. sl1500
40% off Dell Computer Ultrasharp U2415 24.0-Inch Screen LED Monitor - Deal

Revel in the superior screen performance of the Dell UltraSharp 24 inch Monitor, loaded with premium...

cybersecurityshutterstock 380217166
Former RSA executive chairman and CEO Art Coviello joins Gigamon board of

Coviello is expected to help guide the company's security strategy and growth.

surveillance, spying, cameras, IP cameras
UK seeks end to end-to-end encryption

It could put an end to end-to-end encryption: The U.K. government wants telecommunications providers to...