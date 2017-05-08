Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

40% off Char-Broil Performance TRU Infrared 450 3-Burner Cart Gas Grill - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

gas grill
Credit: Amazon

The Char-Broil Performance TRU Infrared 450 3-Burner Cart Gas Grill is currently discounted a significant 40% to just $155, making it a worthy consideration for the upcoming Father's day. If I'm reading it correctly, $155 puts this 4-burner 450 model at $35 cheaper than the lesser 2-burner 300 model. Double-check my math, but I'm feeling good about this one. It would appear that you're getting a lot for your money at this price. The grill features an electronic ignition, infrared technology for faster and more even heating, a 10,000 BTU side-burner, durable porcelain-coated grates, and a generous 450 square-inch cooking surface. If you want or need a new grill at a very respectable price, see this deal now on Amazon

This story, "40% off Char-Broil Performance TRU Infrared 450 3-Burner Cart Gas Grill - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Char-Broil Performance TRU Infrared 450 3-Burner Cart Gas Grill

    $155.34 MSRP $259.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
certificate
Making sense of cybersecurity qualifications

Organizations push for equitable and transparent credentials. Several credentialing initiatives are in...

58% off Anker Portable Charger PowerCore - Deal Alert

This charger weighs as little as a can of soup, yet charges the iPhone 6s seven times, the Galaxy S6...

prey game
Released Today Amazon Prime Members get 20% off Prey for Xbox One, PS4 and PC

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 20% off of Prey. In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
mobile forensics
Computer forensics follows the bread crumbs left by perpetrators

As investigators, these security pros let the clues lead them. See in a few examples how commercial...

usb 4gb
81% off Centon 4 GB DataStick Pro USB 2.0 Flash Drive - Deal Alert

This 4GB USB drive is just a little over $3 right now -- so cheap that Amazon won't ship it on its own....

yeti rambler20
25% off YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid -

The Rambler 20 oz. bottle is next-level, and the perfect addition to your rough commutes, day hikes, or...

future jobs 1
Security among the hot jobs of the future

It is clear that new technologies like robotics, self-driving cars, 3D printing, drones, artificial...