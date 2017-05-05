Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

40% off Dell Computer Ultrasharp U2415 24.0-Inch Screen LED Monitor - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

71gav7k jsl. sl1500
Credit: Amazon

The Dell Ultrasharp monitor has virtual borderless viewing ideal for a multi-monitor set-up; with more vertical resolution available on the U2415 16:10 monitor . Fully adjustable features like tilt, swivel, height adjust including pivoting both 90 Degree clockwise or counter-clockwise, allowing the thinnest possible edges to be placed side by side . Connect seamlessly to other peripherals simultaneously without compromising on picture quality via digital connectivity. A high current USB 3.0 charging port supplies twice the power for charging and powering BC1.2 compatible devices, and DP1.2 supports multi-stream transport.  This monitor averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,00 people on Amazon (read reviews). The typical list price has been reduced 40% to just $239.85. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "40% off Dell Computer Ultrasharp U2415 24.0-Inch Screen LED Monitor - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Dell Computer Ultrasharp U2415 24.0-Inch Screen LED Monitor

    $239.85 MSRP $399.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
certificate
Making sense of cybersecurity qualifications

Organizations push for equitable and transparent credentials. Several credentialing initiatives are in...

Gmail Google Mail
Recent Google Docs Phishing attack is a win for Blue Teams

On Wednesday afternoon, social media exploded with reports of a new Phishing attack targeting users of...

crime scence police tape
Believe your employer doesn’t know about your legal problems? Think again

Companies hire a third party to scour public databases to make sure employees are not getting into...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
1 tracking hunting dogs horse
Pitfalls of identity access management

Whether dealing with a third parties access or tracking an insider through your network, action needs...

cybersecurityshutterstock 380217166
Former RSA executive chairman and CEO Art Coviello joins Gigamon board of

Coviello is expected to help guide the company's security strategy and growth.

surveillance, spying, cameras, IP cameras
UK seeks end to end-to-end encryption

It could put an end to end-to-end encryption: The U.K. government wants telecommunications providers to...

code hacker cyberespionage eye data
Cyberspies tap free tools to make powerful malware framework

Over the past year, a group of attackers has managed to infect hundreds of computers belonging to...