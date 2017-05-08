Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
25% off YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid - Deal Alert

Mom or Dad's day gift alert, here. The Rambler 20 oz. bottle is next-level, and the perfect addition to rough commutes, day hikes, or kayak sessions. Features a no-sweat design and tough 18/8 stainless steel construction -- kitchen-grade, durable, and rust-proof to last a lifetime. Yeti has over-engineered these double-wall insulated tumblers to ensure your drink still keeps its temperature no matter how much of a beating this cup takes. Its clear, dishwasher-safe and shatterproof cap protects your truck cab or day pack from spills. The Rambler 20 oz. bottle stands 6 7/8 inches high, and has a lip diameter of 3.5 inches, sized to fit in standard sized cup holders. The popular Yeti bottle's list price has been reduced 25% to $22.49. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "25% off YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

