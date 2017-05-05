Former RSA executive chairman and CEO Art Coviello joins Gigamon board of directors

RSA Security’s former long-time leader Arthur (Art) Coviello has agreed to join the board of directors at Gigamon, Inc., a provider of network visibility and security solutions. Coviello brings over 30 years of security, financial and operational management experience. As CEO of RSA and later as an executive vice president at EMC (which acquired RSA in 2006), he oversaw RSA's growth from $25 million in 1995 to $1 billion in 2014.

"Art Coviello is one of the most recognized and influential pioneers who defined the cybersecurity industry," said Corey Mulloy, chairman of the Gigamon board of directors, in a press release. "His deep understanding of the market and proven experience will play a critical role in driving the company's leadership as pervasive visibility transcends into core security, cloud and virtualized environments."

Coviello currently sits on the board of directors at EnerNOC, Inc., a provider of energy intelligence software and services, and Synchrony Financial. He also serves as a venture partner at Rally Ventures and plays key roles in national and international cybersecurity initiatives.

Gigamon Art Coviello

"Gigamon is on the cusp of transforming the security market as traditional security architectures cannot keep up with the increasing loads of traffic and network performance demands," said Coviello in a press release. "I'm excited about the company, its leadership team and innovative visibility platform that will become the foundation of modern security and cloud infrastructures. The opportunity to build and grow Gigamon to its full potential is an adventure not to miss."