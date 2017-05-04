Cloud security provider Qualys hires Mark Butler as CISO

Former Fiserv executive Mark Butler has joined Qualys as its chief information security officer (CISO). In that role, Butler will help advocate CISO needs for Qualys’s customers as they work to achieve their digital transformation goals. The company provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions to 9,300 customers. Butler will serve as Qualys’s lead CISO evangelist, helping security and compliance leadership understand the business imperatives currently driving secure digital transformation and DevSecOps

“I am thrilled to join the Qualys team as chief information security officer and to work with other CISOs to help them achieve the kind of visibility that they need throughout their IT assets to secure today’s global digital business,” said Butler in a press release. “Because of its unique cloud platform, Qualys is in a pivotal position to help give CISOs the capability to start ‘building security in’ rather than continuing to ‘bolt it on,’ and to consolidate multiple on-premise security and compliance point solutions.”

Qualys Mark Butler, Qualys CISO

"Mark brings unique experience to Qualys and we are all delighted to have him join our team,” said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, Qualys, Inc., in a press release. “As the CISO of a global financial services technology provider, he is very familiar with what it takes to fend off cyber threats and to build security into the fabric of the digital transformation that all companies are now embarking on to remain competitive.”

Butler has more than 20 years of IT security experience and has worked with executive management, IT leadership and legal counsel to achieve visibility into new business opportunities and associated cyber risks. His areas of security expertise include threat intelligence, security architecture, strategy, road map development, cyber framework alignment, security solution testing, orchestration and workflow integration.

Previously he was vice president, CISO and enterprise security information officer at Fiserv. There, Butler led PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) assessment delivery, internal penetration testing, vulnerability scanning and web application security teams.

Butler has also held roles in global security consulting, independent technical research and comprehensive assessment services as well as several foundational security roles at H&R Block. Butler attended Baylor University and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Business Management from Avila University. He holds active Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), PCI Internal Security Assessor (PCI-ISA) and Certified Information Privacy Professional/Information Technology (CIPP-IT) certifications.