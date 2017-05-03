Feature

Why CSOs and CISOs need to care about machine learning

Michael A. Davis of CounterTack explains the security challenges around machine learning, and how some of the issues can be solved for free (yes, free!)

machine learning
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Machine learning (or behavioral analytics or artificial intelligence) is one of the buzzwords of 2017 — you’ve probably heard about this trend long before reading this sentence. Some vendors, especially in the security space, are touting machine learning as a way for overloaded staffs to get rid of the mundane aspects of security alerting and analysis. The technology has also created a lot of FUD as vendors try to define machine learning in their own way.

In the latest episode of our Security Sessions video interviews, I spoke via Skype with Michael A. Davis, the CTO of CounterTack, a software firm that deals with behavioral analytics. In the video we discussed why machine learning is so important to CSOs and CISOs, even if they themselves are not particularly investing in such technology for their own security systems. Before Joe in Marketing comes in with a request for a machine learning system for their department, you should be aware of the issues in securing data around these systems.

Among the highlights of the video are the following sections:

0:48 What is machine learning and behavioral analysis?

1:23 How is machine learning integrating with data security?

2:13 How does a CISO address the issue of other groups bringing in analytics and machine-learning systems into the company without knowing the risks involved?

3:30 What are the risks involved with machine-learning if people aren’t properly trained to understand these systems?

4:35 How can a CSO successfully take the message of securing the data to different groups within an enterprise?

5:55 How can CSOs take advantage of some free resources available?

6:54 There’s still a lot of FUD around this market. How can CSOs wade through the hype in this area?

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Joan Goodchild is editor in chief of CSO and has been with the publication since 2008. She is a veteran editor and writer with 20+ years experience and is the recipient of an Edward R. Murrow award for investigative journalism. She has a Master's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
multidevice keyboard
44% off Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard - Deal Alert

Logitech has created a keyboard for your computer that also works with your tablet and smartphone. This...

label maker
57% off Brother P-Touch PTM95 Label Maker - Deal Alert

The PTM95 P-touch labeler is lightweight, portable and easy to use. It features a Qwerty Keyboard and...

microfiber cloth
33% off MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths For Screens and Other Delicate

This extremely soft, high-quality and machine-washable microfiber material absorbs and safely removes...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
marketing automation gears
Automated mitigation on endpoint devices and networks can be tricky

Many companies have automated systems in place for preventing, detecting, and investigating security...

aukey charger
Pay Just $4.94 for AUKEY's USB Dual Port 2.4A Wall Charger - Deal Alert

With this special code the $13 list price sinks like a rock to just under $5. AUKEY's charger...

fhoosh CISO Bill Bonney
Security software developer FHOOSH names Bill Bonney to executive post

Bonney will help drive CISO solutions and partnerships.

81roxlcs2ll. sl1500
33% off Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump - Deal Alert

The Wine Saver is a vacuum pump that extracts the air from an opened wine bottle and re-seals it using...