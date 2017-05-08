Teenagers who became hackers

Kids these days

The National Collegiate Cybersecurity Competition (NCCDC) is an annual event that seeks to get college students involved in cybersecurity. This year, as usual, the kids were playing defense, but many of the competitors had certain black-hat incidents in their past, having hacked systems as varied as insulin pump, a connect avionics system, and a beer kegerator.

There is of course a very long history of young people getting involved in hacking—it's become almost something of a cliché. We'll take a look at the trouble teens have managed to get into online since almost the beginning of "online" as a concept.

