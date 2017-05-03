Security software developer FHOOSH names Bill Bonney to executive post

FHOOSH, which develops what it calls high-speed cybersecurity software, has tapped the security ranks for its new vice president of product marketing and chief strategist. Bill Bonney, a former security executive at Intuit, has been named to the post. Bonney, also known as the co-author of the “CISO Desk Reference Guide,” has extensive experience in cybersecurity, including IoT security and identity management. He will apply that knowledge to oversee the company’s strategic solutions and partnerships.

Prior to joining FHOOSH, Bonney was vice president product management and principal consulting analyst for IS, identity management, IoT and risk/governance at San Diego-based consultancy TechVision Research. He also founded the eCyber Advisory Group to realize a virtual chief information security officer (CISO) model for experts to either run IS teams or guide individuals in their roles. Bonney holds board positions with the San Diego CISO Round Table and San Diego ISACA, and is a frequent industry speaker. Most recently, Bonney spoke about the Industrial Internet of Things at Industry of Things World USA.

“Bill has a keen eye for new technologies, and he’s expert at blending innovative solutions with an organization’s current and legacy systems to address ever more sophisticated cyber challenges,” said FHOOSH CEO and co-founder Eric Tobias in a press release. “He stands out with his ability to translate market requirements into real solutions, so organizations can quickly realize tangible benefits. From the start, Bill saw the value FHOOSH delivers across industry verticals, especially to protect data immediately upon capture or creation to simplify compliance, and to migrate large amounts of data to the cloud.”

“Bill’s deep technical knowledge with his IS and analyst background gives him an intuitive understanding of the issues facing an organization’s cybersecurity stakeholders, from CISOs, CIOs, CTOs and product teams to any group with their own tech portfolio,” said FHOOSH president and co-founder Linda Eigner in a press release. “He’s the right person to work with customers and partners to explore how FHOOSH can enhance and extend their cybersecurity toolbox. He’ll also forge new alliances with companies that want to differentiate their own offerings by integrating FHOOSH high-speed cybersecurity.”

“With the breakdown of perimeter and firewall security, we now have to focus on two things to help all types of organizations mitigate risk and accelerate business: delivering data protection upon creation/inception, and recognizing that identity has really become the new firewall,” noted Bonney in a press release. “When I came on board as an advisor last year, I realized immediately FHOOSH can help CISOs and their team members address both of those concerns and much more. I’m looking forward to working with the team in my new role to solve customer and partner data protection challenges by creating the right FHOOSH solutions and strategic partnerships.”