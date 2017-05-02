ATM service provider Cardtronics names Dan Antilley as new CISO

Cardtronics has announced that Dan Antilley has been named its new chief information security officer (CISO). On May 30, he will replace the current CISO Jerry Garcia, who is retiring.

"Adding Dan's expertise and experience with one of the world's largest financial institutions further emphasizes our focus on establishing Cardtronics as the premier global ATM partner for financial institutions," said Steve Rathgaber, chief executive officer, Cardtronics, in a press release. "As an organization, we made a commitment to our customers and stakeholders that Cardtronics will be a leader in information security when we first established the chief information security officer role at our company four years ago. Dan is the right person to carry forward our commitment to bank-grade safeguarding of information and our technology."

As CISO, Antilley will be responsible for Cardtronics' enterprise-wide information security and technology risk strategy, with an emphasis on safeguarding company, customer and ATM user information.

Antilley has had a 16-plus year information security career at Bank of America prior to accepting the job at Cardtronics, which provides services for 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Most recently, he served as the company's senior vice president, Global Information Security Operations Executive, where he was responsible for all information security operations, leading a multi-site global team of 400 people based in the North America and Asia-Pacific regions. Antilley also holds multiple patents for systems and methods related to information security risk assessment.