News

ATM service provider Cardtronics names Dan Antilley as new CISO

A former Bank of America executive, Antilley will play a key role in defining the company's information security and risk strategies.

06 bank accounts atm
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Cardtronics has announced that Dan Antilley has been named its new chief information security officer (CISO). On May 30, he will replace the current CISO Jerry Garcia, who is retiring.

"Adding Dan's expertise and experience with one of the world's largest financial institutions further emphasizes our focus on establishing Cardtronics as the premier global ATM partner for financial institutions," said Steve Rathgaber, chief executive officer, Cardtronics, in a press release. "As an organization, we made a commitment to our customers and stakeholders that Cardtronics will be a leader in information security when we first established the chief information security officer role at our company four years ago. Dan is the right person to carry forward our commitment to bank-grade safeguarding of information and our technology."

As CISO, Antilley will be responsible for Cardtronics' enterprise-wide information security and technology risk strategy, with an emphasis on safeguarding company, customer and ATM user information.

Antilley has had a 16-plus year information security career at Bank of America prior to accepting the job at Cardtronics, which provides services for 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Most recently, he served as the company's senior vice president, Global Information Security Operations Executive, where he was responsible for all information security operations, leading a multi-site global team of 400 people based in the North America and Asia-Pacific regions. Antilley also holds multiple patents for systems and methods related to information security risk assessment.

 

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Michael Nadeau is a senior editor with CIO.com and CSO Online. He has been a publisher and editor of magazines, books, and knowledgebases that help companies get the most from their ERP systems.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
multidevice keyboard
44% off Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard - Deal Alert

Logitech has created a keyboard for your computer that also works with your tablet and smartphone. This...

netflix
No, Netflix is not a victim of Ransomware

A security firm has claimed the recent issues facing Netflix and their series "Orange is the New Black"...

owasp
Contrast Security responds to OWASP Top 10 controversy

Contrast Security has addressed the recent backlash over section A7 of the OWASP Top 10 list for 2017....

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
5 small business security
SMBs continue to be a target of cybercriminals

Believing that their security program is good enough means there's a good chance they’ll be breached....

passwords
Security entrepreneur’s tiny hack-proof password computer

PasswordsFAST personal password manager product review

clock and calendar montage
April 2017: The month in hacks and breaches

Hacked emergency alarms, DDoS attack down under, extortion, and garden variety data losses and privacy...

58% off Anker Portable Charger PowerCore - Deal Alert

This charger weighs as little as a can of soup, yet charges the iPhone 6s seven times, the Galaxy S6...