Finance and government veteran Mark Morrison joins OCC as chief security officer

The equity derivatives clearing organization OCC has hired Mark Morrison as

OCC Mark Morrison, senior vice president and CSO, OCC

In this new position, Morrison will report to OCC’s executive vice president and chief risk officer John Fennell.

"To deliver world-class risk management, clearance and settlement services, we must ensure the confidentiality, availability, and integrity of our systems on behalf of market participants in our role as a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility," said Craig Donohue, OCC executive chairman and chief executive officer in a press release. "With over 35 years of experience in the field of information and cyber security, Mark brings a high level of expertise to our risk management team. His leadership will help OCC continue to integrate information security best practices into our service offerings, reduce systemic risks, and safeguard the integrity of the markets we clear."

Morrison previously worked at State Street Corporation as senior vice president and chief information security officer. There, he provided strategic direction and oversight of the company's information security program, concentrating on cyber security defense, identity and access management, cyber threat intelligence, cloud and virtualization security technologies and risk-based information security architecture.

Prior to State Street, Morrison served as principal director to the deputy chief information officer, cyber security and deputy chief information officer for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). In that role, he developed the enterprise information security architecture for the DoD Joint Information Environment that will support mission critical operations being delivered to strategic and tactical assets operating in over 6,000 locations worldwide by over 3.7 million users. Morrison has also worked for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence where he worked in the areas of information security policy and planning, systems security analysis, risk management, and implementing cyber security defense tactics, techniques and procedures

Morrison graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst with a Bachelor degree in Economics.

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets, and it operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization.