University of Utah hires Randall Arvay as CISO

Arvay brings a strong cybersecurity, military and educational background to the chief information security officer role.

Randall Arvay
Credit: University of Utah
On May 22, Randall (Randy) J. Arvay, will become the University of Utah’s new chief information security officer (CISO). Arvay is currently CISO at Mississippi Medical Center. Arvay is a certified information systems security professional, project management professional and has top-secret Department of Defense clearance.

Earlier, Arvay was chief of the cybersecurity and quality assurance in the Joint Spectrum Center for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), where he was accountable for all cyber operations in all technical and non-technical aspects of cyberspace and overall information assurance, risk management and regulatory compliance.

“Dr. Arvay comes to the university with a wealth of IT experience in cybersecurity and many accomplishments in computing,” said Stephen Hess, chief information officer for the University of Utah, in a press release. “He understands the issues, policy, technology and risks and has the ability to explain them in simple terms. He will be a good addition to lead our already excellent information security team and will reach out to the campus community to raise our level of IT security.”

During his career, Arvay has been a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, with an exemplary educational background in computer science, information systems and software engineering. He also has served as an assistant professor at the United States Naval Academy and as an adjunct instructor with the University of Miami.

“With his unique professional background, which includes information security leadership for a medical center, in addition to technical and faculty experience, we’re extremely pleased that Dr. Arvay will assume the role of CISO for University Health and the main campus,” said James Turnbull, chief information officer, University Health, in a press release.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join the UIT leadership team and work with the well-established group of professionals on the security staff as we refine the enterprise security strategy and continue to support operational security for the University of Utah and University Health,” Arvay said in a press release.

