Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

57% off Brother P-Touch PTM95 Label Maker - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

label maker
Credit: Amazon

This handy P-touch labeler is lightweight, portable and easy to use. It features a Qwerty Keyboard and easy-view display. It comes with a variety of type styles, frames and symbols to easily personalize your labels. Great for home and home office use. Right now the PTM95 is significantly discounted 57%, for what will likely be a limited time. So instead of $23 you'll be paying just $10. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "57% off Brother P-Touch PTM95 Label Maker - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Brother P-touch Handy Label Maker (PTM95)

    $9.99 MSRP $22.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
6 updating security software
Report: Top 25 IT security products

Download this exclusive report highlighting 25 top security products – as rated by actual enterprise...

medical records laptop doctor
Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web

A clinic in Baltimore is just one example of a healthcare provider having its records stolen, only to...

ring doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell Pro Discounted $50 on Amazon - Deal Alert

With a motion-activated camera, two-way audio and HD video, you’ll never miss a visitor again. See,...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
multifactor authentication
State-of-the-art multifactor authentication (MFA) technologies

Multifactor authentication offers more, better factors/options to protect credentials and data than...

arvay randy CISO University of Utah
University of Utah hires Randall Arvay as CISO

Arvay brings a strong cybersecurity, military and educational background to the chief information...

black man phone cafe upset
Users have little confidence their company can protect their mobile device

A survey sponsored by Check Point found that 64 percent of respondents are doubtful that their...

20160224 stock mwc internet of things iot sign
Cloudflare wants to secure IoT connections to the internet

Web optimization and security firm Cloudflare launched a service that could allow IoT manufacturers to...