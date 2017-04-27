"Should I or shouldn't I become a CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional)?"

For anyone asking that question, the simple answer is "I should".

Here's the top 4 reasons to become a CISSP:

1. Money - The CISSP instantly enhances the earning potential for an IT security professional. There are 1 million cybersecurity job openings in 2017, and that number will grow to 1.5+ million by 2019. However, despite the growing popularity of the CISSP credential, there's only 100,000 of them (approximately, according to various sources who train CISSPs). Organizations are aggressively competing for the top security talent, and they'll pay more for CISSPs.