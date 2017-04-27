Small businesses increasingly in cybercriminal crosshairs

Even if they envied the big budgets, global reach and market presence of big corporations, small business operators could console themselves with at least one silver lining: compared to their big brethren, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) once drew relatively little attention from online hackers and cybercriminals. SMBs that still think that’s the case, however, may be in for a rude awakening.

While large corporations still represent the primary targets for many cyberattacks, SMBs are now squarely on attackers’ radar. Why? Because even small companies often possess extremely valuable digital data, be it intellectual property, customer and employee information – from Social Security and credit card numbers to user IDs and passwords – or other highly sensitive information. Even better, from a cybercriminal’s perspective, SMB cybersecurity defenses are often porous, if nonexistent.

Given these and other factors, it’s no surprise that SMBs are seeing spikes in cyberattacks. For example:

Spear phishing attacks against small businesses, which constituted just 18 percent of all such attacks in 2011, grew to 43 percent of the total in 2015, according to a report from Symantec.

In a February 2016 survey conducted by CFO Magazine, 22 percent of SMB finance executive respondents said their organizations had experienced a cyberattack in the prior 24 months.

The rise of online threats clearly has SMBs on edge. Ninety-four percent of small business owners are concerned about being targeted by cyberattacks, according to the National Small Business Association. But beyond being worried, what can these organizations do to limit their exposure and risk?

As is the case for any organization, regardless of its size, cyber protections start with comprehensive assessments of the nature, value and vulnerabilities of their core digital assets. Until you know what you possess and what others may want, it’s impossible to develop and deploy security controls with any degree of confidence.

In parallel with this digital asset assessment, companies need to proactively educate their employees about cyberrisks and security best practices. In this regard, you don’t need to know the goal of potential attackers so much as their likely methods. Teaching your workers about socially engineered spear-phishing ploys and safe web browsing practices can counter a high percentage of attacks that SMBs will likely encounter.

Beyond education and awareness, of course, SMBs can tap a large universe of security tools and services. It’s important for SMB executives to understand that antivirus and antimalware tools represent just a small part of cybersecurity defenses. Fortunately, even budget-constrained SMBs with limited in-house technical expertise can select from a growing number of subscription-based security services.

These services – sometimes characterized with the security-as-a-service (SECaaS) label – include everything from email spam and malware filters to data encryption services to cloud access security brokers (CASB). In a 2016 cloud computing survey of 925 organizations of all sizes, IDG Enterprise found that 73 percent had already adopted at least one cloud-based security service. Among respondents with 1,000 or fewer employees, 41 percent said they would be considering cloud security management solutions in the coming year.

So, while SMBs may no longer be able to ignore cybersecurity risks, they at least have a new silver lining. Today, there are plenty of effective and affordable ways for them to mount strong cyberdefenses.

Dwight Davis has reported on and analyzed computer and communications industry trends, technologies and strategies for more than 35 years. All opinions expressed are his own. AT&T has sponsored this blog post.