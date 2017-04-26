29% off Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO CPU Cooler with 120mm PWM Fan - Deal Alert

The Hyper 212 EVO now features four Cooler Master patented Continuous Direct Contact (CDC) heat pipes that are tightly packed into a flat array on the CPU Cooler base. This acts as a virtual vapor chamber that dissipates a large amount of heat. The aluminum fin structure has been optimized to provide the perfect performance balance between high and low speed fan operations. The fan averages 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 7,600 people on Amazon (read reviews here), where its typical list price of $34.99 has been reduced 29% to just $24.99. See this deal on Amazon.

