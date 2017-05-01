CSO50 winners remain a step ahead

In reviewing this year’s pool of CSO50 award applicants, it was clear just how much security has evolved and matured. Projects submitted this year ranged from awareness initiatives, to threat analytics, to collaborative security, to identifying vulnerabilities and specific insider threats.

These are just a few examples of the individual missions of the award-winning projects we will honor here at CSO50 this week. But as diverse as the projects may be, they have common threads. Chief among them is the aim to stay one step ahead of the threats that organizations face today.

For many years, as the role of the CSO was expanding, security often played an all-too frustrating game of catch up. Industrious criminals were often out in front of security strategy and finding new ways to siphon sensitive data and expose a company’s private assets for their own personal, illegal gain.