News

Drupal fixes critical access bypass vulnerability

The flaw can lead to a complete compromise of data confidentiality and website integrity

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Drupal 8.3 gets a security patch.
Credit: Ilya Pavlov/Unsplash
More like this

The Drupal project has released a patch to fix a critical access bypass vulnerability that could put websites at risk of hacking.

The vulnerability does not have the highest severity level based on Drupal's rating system, but is serious enough that the platform's developers decided to also release a patch for a version of the content management system that's no longer officially supported.

Successful exploitation of the vulnerability can lead to a complete compromise of data confidentiality and website integrity, but only Drupal-based websites with certain configurations are affected.

To be vulnerable, a website needs to have the RESTful Web Services enabled and to allow PATCH requests. Furthermore, the attacker needs to be able to register a new account on the website or to gain access to an existing one, regardless of its privileges.

The Drupal 7.x branch is not affected, but Drupal 8 users should upgrade to the newly released 8.3.1 or 8.2.8 versions.

"While we don't normally provide security releases for unsupported minor releases, given the potential severity of this issue, we have also provided an 8.2.x release to ensure that sites that have not had a chance to update to 8.3.0 can update safely," the Drupal developers said in an advisory.

Drupal is the third most popular content management system after Wordpress and Joomla. It powers the websites of many businesses, government agencies, universities, news agencies and other organizations. Its high-profile users include the White House, the French government, the Mayor of London, the BBC and Oxford University.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
mcafee red shield
McAfee LinkedIn page hijacked

On Sunday evening, the LinkedIn page for McAfee was hijacked by a single person or an unknown number of...

binoculars desert
Cybersecurity companies to watch

CBInsights created a list of startups that its metrics showed has early-to mid-stage high-momentum...

car jumper
59% off RAVPower 14000mAh Portable Car Jump Starter - Deal Alert

A compact power bank, a car jump starter, and a LED flashlight, all fit into a minimal and portable...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
old chain
Blockchain: 'Overhyped' buzzword or real-deal enterprise solution?

While blockchain technology may be a hotspot in data privacy, experts disagree about whether it’s a...

aukey soundtank bluetooth speaker
18% off AUKEY SoundTank Bluetooth Water Resistant Speaker with 30-Hour

Weighing in at just over a pound, the AUKEY SK-M12 is the ideal lightweight, water resistant companion...

Mac malware Apple
Hackers use old Stuxnet-related bug to carry out attacks

Users that run unpatched software beware. Hackers have been relying on an old software bug connected to...

plastc card iphone
Secure card maker Plastc Inc. considering Chapter 7 bankruptcy, halts

Early supporters of Plastc, the E-Ink and touchscreen smart card that offered a number of security...