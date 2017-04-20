News

"Hack the Pentagon" creator joins GRIMM as principal for security consulting

Lisa Wiswell brings a strong background in security and defense, as well as credibility with the hacker community.

Lisa Wiswell, GRIMM
Credit: GRIMM
More like this
GRIMM

Lisa Wiswell, who has built her reputation in security circles working with the US Department of Defense (DoD), has joined GRIMM. In her role as principal of security consulting at the security engineering firm, Wiswell will be working with GRIMM’s public and private sector clients.

“We look for people who are game-changers,” said Bryson Bort, founder and CEO of GRIMM in a press release. “She has an impeccable track record of pitching and launching innovative ideas and with working with the hacker and security communities.  She’s a great complement to our team.”

Wiswell spent the past decade working with the DoD to shift its culture, and interact more positively with the hacker community. Most recently, she launched “Hack the Pentagon,” the first federal bug bounty and disclosure program.  Prior to that, she served as an Obama Administration appointee in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, responsible for formulating and implementing policies and strategies associated with US warfighters’ ability to operate in and through cyberspace, and at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop capabilities for military personnel to use for purposes of deterrence or warfighting.  

“Working with truly talented and forward-leaning engineers is important to me.  That’s why I chose GRIMM” said Wiswell.  “I’m excited to be part of a team that is going to push the envelope and build game-changing technologies for the Government and the private sector.”

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:
How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
mcafee red shield
McAfee LinkedIn page hijacked

On Sunday evening, the LinkedIn page for McAfee was hijacked by a single person or an unknown number of...

car jumper
59% off RAVPower 14000mAh Portable Car Jump Starter - Deal Alert

A compact power bank, a car jump starter, and a LED flashlight, all fit into a minimal and portable...

bioshock game
50% off BioShock: The Collection for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One - Deal Alert

Return to the cities of Rapture and Columbia and experience the award-winning BioShock franchise like...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
old chain
Blockchain: 'Overhyped' buzzword or real-deal enterprise solution?

While blockchain technology may be a hotspot in data privacy, experts disagree about whether it’s a...

security training ts
Fail to patch and wait for the pain

img 0512
IBM’s security business up 10 percent, powered by Watson

CSO checked in with Marc van Zadelhoff, general manager at IBM Security - one of IBM’s four strategic...

businesspeople passing notes in a meeting 78781404
Most employees willing to share sensitive information, survey says

According to an end user security survey released this morning, 72 percent of employees are willing to...