Contact center service provider hires Stuart Clark as its first CISO

Serenova looks to Clark to standardize and scale security best practices as the company grows.

stuart clark2
Credit: Serenova
Serenova, a contact-center-as-a-service provider, has named Stuart Clark as its first chief information security officer (CISO). A key goal of Clark in his new role will be to standardize and scale security best practices to support the company’s growth. He will oversee Serenova's IT and security organization and have responsibility for driving IT strategy and innovation to scale the company's information and security system capabilities.

"We are seeing a new wave of cloud adoption as on-premises solutions continue to fall away, and security is now top of mind particularly in areas like financial services and healthcare where contact centers are growing," said Vasili Triant, CEO of Serenova, in a press release. "Creating the role of CISO and bringing on someone of Stuart's caliber demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting our customer's information assets as they make this move to cloud as well as assets of our entire company. Stuart's expertise, track record and breadth of experience across the information technology landscape means he is the right leader to join our world-class executive team."

Clark brings more than 25 years of leadership in IT and information security, as well as a deep knowledge of information security in the cloud for a variety of vertical markets. His focus on the financial industry where a profound understanding of compliance and regulatory standards is seen as  vital to Serenova.

Most recently, Clark was CISO at Neverfail, a cloud infrastructure and software provider named to the 2015 Inc. 500 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies. In that role, Clark was responsible for the creation and execution of the company's global security strategy.

"Ensuring customer data is protected and secure is more critical than ever before, which means that all our technology decisions made within the company need to be made with a security mindset," said Clark in a press release. "My background in fintech will help me set a strategy to take our security and compliance to the next level for our company, which will ultimately benefit our customers. I am thrilled to join such an innovative and growing company as Serenova, where I know I can have an impact by delivering the highest standards for our employees, customers and partners."

Prior to Neverfail, Clark held leadership roles at a number of Austin-based companies. He was director of security for Socialware, a fintech cloud startup providing SaaS software and services to more than 165 leading investment banks. There he led the strategy and vision for all information security-related initiatives. Before that, Clark held IT and security leadership and consulting roles at Solis Security, American Bank of Texas, and FundsXpress Financial Network, which was acquired by First Data.

