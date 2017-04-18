Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

15% off Lorell Sit-to-Stand Monitor Riser - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

monitor riser
Credit: Amazon
More like this

This adjustable desk riser offers a healthy addition to any desk that allows you to sit or stand while you work. The large, 31" x 20" work surface accommodates two monitors or a monitor and a laptop. Its ergonomic keyboard tray moves up and down with the desk and be adjusted out/in to the most comfortable position. Five height adjustments (up to over 16" above your desk) allow a comfortable standing position. A gas spring will allow you to effortlessly move the desk up and down, even with your computer equipment. The riser is fully assembled for use right out of the box. It averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 325 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $169.99 has been reduced 15% to $144.48. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "15% off Lorell Sit-to-Stand Monitor Riser - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Lorell Sit-to-Stand Monitor Riser (LLR81974)

    $144.48 MSRP $169.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
mcafee red shield
McAfee LinkedIn page hijacked

On Sunday evening, the LinkedIn page for McAfee was hijacked by a single person or an unknown number of...

11 insider threat
Detecting insider threats is easier than you think

Security experts weigh in on stopping the danger from your own employees. Access and security awareness...

bioshock game
50% off BioShock: The Collection for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One - Deal Alert

Return to the cities of Rapture and Columbia and experience the award-winning BioShock franchise like...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
1 app hacked
How to prevent your mobile app from getting hacked

TriviaCrack may be addicting to users, but criminals are hooked on getting your personal information...

karm
At $175, this ransomware service is a boon to cybercriminals

Cybercriminals can engage in more ransomware attacks, thanks to a new variant called Karmen that...

Top tools for Windows 10
Experts contend Microsoft canceled Feb. updates to patch NSA exploits

Microsoft may have delayed its February security update slate to finish patching critical flaws in...

united airplane runway
What security practitioners can learn from the United’s failures

The United airlines debacle was a complete failure of process, and many security programs suffer the...