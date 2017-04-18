News

At $175, this ransomware service is a boon to cybercriminals

A Russian-speaking user has been advertising the ransomware-as-a-service, according to Recorded Future

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

karm
Credit: Michael Kan
More like this

Cybercriminals have another easy-to-use ransomware kit to add to their arsenals, thanks to a new variant called Karmen that hackers can buy on the black market for $175.

A Russian-speaking user called DevBitox has been advertising the ransomware in underground forums, security firm Recorded Future said in a blog post on Tuesday.  

Karmen is what experts call ransomware-as-a-service -- a particularly worrisome trend. Amateur hackers with little technical know-how can buy access to them, and in return, they’ll receive a whole suite of web-based tools to develop their own ransomware attacks.

In Karmen's case, it offers an easy-to-use dashboard interface. Buyers can modify the ransomware, view what machines they've infected, and see how much they’ve earned.

To spread ransomware, hackers will often rely on spam emails with an attachment or a link to a website that contains malicious coding. Once it infects a computer, the ransomware will then encrypt the files hosted inside. To release the files, victims will have to pay up, usually in bitcoin.

DevBitox, one of the developers behind Karmen, has posted messages in various forums saying that Russian and English language versions of the ransomware-as-a-service are available.

karmen ransomware variant 5 Recorded Future

The dashboard to the Karmen ransomware-as-a-service.

So far, the hacker has sold 20 copies of Karmen, according to Recorded Future, which noted that the first infections of the ransomware variant occurred as early as December in Germany and the U.S.

The $175 fee is a one-time upfront payment, said Andrei Barysevich, a director at Recorded Future. “This lowers the barrier for other criminals to carry out ransomware attacks, and allows buyers to retain 100 percent of payments from their infected victims,” he added.

However, victims hit with the Karmen ransomware have recourse. That’s because the malicious coding is derived from Hidden Tear, an open source ransomware project.

Cybercriminals have been using Hidden Tear to build their own ransomware variants. However, security experts have been responding with free decryption tools designed to release computers of the infections.

Michael Gillespie, a security researcher, has developed his own decryption key generator that can address ransomware built from Hidden Tear. He advises that victims contact him for help. Gillespie has also developed a site that can diagnose what kind of ransomware has infected a computer, and offers advice on how it might be fixed.    

No More Ransom is another site with free tools that can decrypt certain ransomware infections.

Security experts also recommend that businesses make routine backups of their important systems, in the event of a ransomware attack. 

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
mcafee red shield
McAfee LinkedIn page hijacked

On Sunday evening, the LinkedIn page for McAfee was hijacked by a single person or an unknown number of...

11 insider threat
Detecting insider threats is easier than you think

Security experts weigh in on stopping the danger from your own employees. Access and security awareness...

bioshock game
50% off BioShock: The Collection for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One - Deal Alert

Return to the cities of Rapture and Columbia and experience the award-winning BioShock franchise like...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
fave raves security
5 must-have security tools

Trusted IT security gear protects data, authenticates users and monitors systems for suspicious events.

Top tools for Windows 10
Experts contend Microsoft canceled Feb. updates to patch NSA exploits

Microsoft may have delayed its February security update slate to finish patching critical flaws in...

united airplane runway
What security practitioners can learn from the United’s failures

The United airlines debacle was a complete failure of process, and many security programs suffer the...

hp printer
Save Up to 44% on Select HP Inkjet Printers - Deal Alert

Amazon is featuring discounts of up to 44% on various HP OfficeJet Pro and Envy wireless printers with...